Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 327.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 63.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $198.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.80. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $216.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -195.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

