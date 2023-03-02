QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

