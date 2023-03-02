Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 454,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 28.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLGT opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

