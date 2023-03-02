Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 11,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

