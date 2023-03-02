RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,979,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $217.19 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.18 and its 200-day moving average is $171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

