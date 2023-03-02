RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,283,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $597,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 11,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $944.49 billion, a PE ratio of -343.91, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

