Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,377 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of R stock opened at $99.82 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.