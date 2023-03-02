Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Position Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $99.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

