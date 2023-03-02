Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 11,849 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %
DVAX stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.
In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
