Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Everi by 39.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Everi by 105.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Everi by 23.6% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 462,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Everi by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after acquiring an additional 412,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

