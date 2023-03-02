Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNM. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Core & Main by 186.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 55.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 770,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. Research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $571,230.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,895.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $571,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $121,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Core & Main to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

