Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $5,034,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 866.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,626 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.
PowerSchool Stock Down 12.9 %
PWSC opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
