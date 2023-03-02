Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $1,972,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,035,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,133,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 746,495 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,886 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $346.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

