Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ODP were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ODP by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in ODP by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.84. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $53.59.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

