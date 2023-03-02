Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.5 %

FNB opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.