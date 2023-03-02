Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $600,644 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DV stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

