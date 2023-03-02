Shell Asset Management Co. Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NHC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 19.1% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $467,384.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other National HealthCare news, Director James Paul Abernathy purchased 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $125,011.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $467,384.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Price Performance

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.24%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

