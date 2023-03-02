Shell Asset Management Co. Has $117,000 Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBT. Piper Sandler downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

In related news, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin bought 830 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $167,867.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $167,867.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,486 shares of company stock worth $157,905. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

