Shell Asset Management Co. Has $118,000 Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.08%.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

