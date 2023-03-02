Shell Asset Management Co. Has $120,000 Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IAC were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IAC by 161.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $51.55 on Thursday. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About IAC

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

