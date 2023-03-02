Shell Asset Management Co. Has $120,000 Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,808 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after buying an additional 4,623,000 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after buying an additional 5,885,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 10,807,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after buying an additional 2,737,213 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.8 %

DBRG opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.