Shell Asset Management Co. Has $137,000 Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 54.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

