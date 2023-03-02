Shell Asset Management Co. Has $142,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at about $15,047,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 632.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 69,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $211.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

