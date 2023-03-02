Shell Asset Management Co. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after buying an additional 346,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,823,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,744,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,480,129 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $904.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.68. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.