Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Flowserve by 138.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

