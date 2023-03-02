Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,627,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,369,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,167,000 after purchasing an additional 329,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 602,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,260.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,260.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.6 %

PYCR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

Shares of PYCR opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

