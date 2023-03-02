Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 643,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after buying an additional 282,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 414.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 930.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 106.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.