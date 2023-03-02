Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $446.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

