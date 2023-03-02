Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 22.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

PAHC opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

