Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 0.2 %

ALGM opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

