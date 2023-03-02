Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFF opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.56. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

