Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.