Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

