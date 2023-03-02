Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.
Voya Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.50. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Voya Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,926 shares of company stock worth $13,606,926. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.
Voya Financial Profile
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
