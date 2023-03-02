Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 255.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.