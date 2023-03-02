Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PCOR. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $293,237.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $293,237.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $78,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,573. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.