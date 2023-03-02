Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,289 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

