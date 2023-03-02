Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,073 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,880,000 after buying an additional 323,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,385,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,927,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,657,000 after buying an additional 404,708 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin' Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

