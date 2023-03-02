Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,280 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Marqeta by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

