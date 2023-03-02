Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,587 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $24,622,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,312,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 228,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 138,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 114,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BSIG opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.60.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 24.11% and a negative return on equity of 132.90%. The company had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.71%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.