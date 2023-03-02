Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,976 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after buying an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,388,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,196,000 after buying an additional 166,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,877,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,286,000 after buying an additional 235,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

VLY opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

