Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 327 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $61,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $36.71 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

