Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,576 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,109.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 111,735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 358.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $246.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

NGVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.