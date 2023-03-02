Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,398 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $860.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

