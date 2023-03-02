Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 534 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,409,000 after buying an additional 142,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,861,000 after buying an additional 182,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after buying an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.90. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $86.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.