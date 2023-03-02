Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 608 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 43.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,121,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

WGO opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

