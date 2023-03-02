Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 617 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $147,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,683.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,716. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -135.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

