Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,252 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,989,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Under Armour by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,140,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 763,910 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Trading Down 1.3 %

About Under Armour

UA opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.