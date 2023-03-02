Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,340 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after acquiring an additional 121,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,988,000 after acquiring an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 147,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

SVC opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.96%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

