Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 669 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Select Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Select Medical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Select Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.